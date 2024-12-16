Monday, December 16, 2024
Amir Nawaz Warraich re-elected as Karachi Bar Association President

Amir Nawaz Warraich re-elected as Karachi Bar Association President
Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Amir Nawaz Warraich was re-elected as the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) president in the 2025 elections, securing the position for the second consecutive term. Kazim Hussain Mehasir clinched the seat of vice president in a closely contested election.

Rehman Korai was successful in securing the position of General Secretary, while Imran Aziz was elected as the Joint Secretary. Haseebullah Panhoor won the  treasurer post, and Riyaz Ahmad Sabzoi was elected as the librarian. Amir Nawaz Warraich expressed his gratitude to the legal fraternity for placing their trust in him once again. “I am deeply thankful to all the major groups for their support. I pledge to always stand side by side with the legal community and work tirelessly for their welfare,” he said.

Our Staff Reporter

