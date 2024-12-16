APS carnage can never be forgotten: Sehar Kamran

LAHORE - Member National Assembly (MNA) Sehar Kamran Sunday said December 16 incident of terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar was a dagger in the heart of the nation that would hurt forever and could never be forgotten. She said the APS tragedy – which took the lives of more than 150 innocent people, mostly school children – shook humanity to its core. “The nation stands united and will fight against these elements,” she said in her message. Sehar Kamran said that the security situation in Pakistan today had improved as a result of the ongoing operation against faceless brutal enemies, adding that the vigilance of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies had given countless sacrifices to defeat the curse of terrorism. “However, strong political determination is still required to wipe out this menace,” she said.