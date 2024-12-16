‘APS tragedy inflicted wounds on hearts of nation’

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) South Punjab President and former Governor of Punjab, Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood, expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the families of the martyrs on the 10th anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy.

Speaking about the harrowing incident of December 16, 2014, on Sunday, he termed it one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history, which will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory. He lamented the inhuman brutality of the attack, in which ruthless terrorists targeted innocent children, teachers, and staff at APS, resulting in the martyrdom of 132 children and 17 others.

“This tragedy inflicted wounds on the heart of the nation that time cannot heal,” he said. “The terrorists not only stole the precious lives of our children but also left their parents with an unbearable grief that words cannot describe.”