‘Balochistan significantly important to promote trade’

Quetta - Central senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, spokesperson for President Asif Ali Zardari, and provincial adviser for Industry and Craft in Balochistan, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, on Sunday, stated that the province is crucial for trade.

He mentioned that self-interested elements imposed on the only industrial city of Balochistan, Hub, for four decades caused irreparable damage in their pursuit of nefarious goals, preventing the entire province from achieving its development objectives. However, now the Hub city will receive full attention, and industrialists will be given complete protection, making Hub the first priority for industrialists, he said.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri warned miscreants and gangsters that no one would be allowed to engage in hooliganism, extortion, or intimidation of industrialists. He emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against such elements, who would be dealt with firmly.

The establishment of new industrial zones in different parts of the province is a top priority, and we are working on it to promote investment in the industrial sector in Balochistan.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri further said that, following the special instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government is focused on bringing Balochistan on par with other provinces, fully adhering to their vision.

He added that, in addition to legal trade with Iran and Afghanistan, Balochistan aims to attract investors from around the world, including Central Asia, under our industrial policies.

Adviser for Industries and Trade, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, emphasized that investors in Balochistan would be granted special privileges, and the government would provide full protection to ensure that investors could work without fear and play a vital role in the development of Balochistan.