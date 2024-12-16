Bilawal grieved over loss of previous lives on Greece coast

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the migrant boat accident off the coast of Greece.

The PPP Chairman conveyed his relief upon learning about the rescue of 47 Pakistani nationals and urged the federal government to collaborate fully with Greek authorities to expedite search and rescue operations for the missing individuals. He also emphasized the importance of facilitating communication and providing accurate information to the families of those impacted by this devastating incident. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called for strict action against the culprits involved in human trafficking and advocated for strengthened global cooperation to address the growing menace of trafficking crimes. He highlighted the need to address the underlying causes driving migration in developing countries, underscoring the importance of replacing unjust political and economic systems, conflicts and wars with peace and sustainable development. He conveyed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the families grieving the loss of their loved ones in the Greece boat tragedy.

Bilawal felicitates new KBA, MBA bodies

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest congratulations to the successful candidates of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) and Malir Bar Association (MBA) elections.

He conveyed his warm wishes to Aamir Nawaz Warraich, the newly elected President of the Karachi Bar Association, and Rehman Korai, its General Secretary. He also congratulated Irshad Ali Shar, the newly elected President of the Malir Bar Association, and Ayaz Ali Chandio, its General Secretary, along with all other victorious candidates from both bar associations.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would play a pivotal role in strengthening the democratic values and fostering unity within the legal community.

Reaffirming the PPP’s steadfast commitment to democracy and constitutional supremacy, he assured the legal fraternity of the party’s unwavering support in their efforts to uphold justice and the rule of law.