Bringing development, prosperity to Sindh is PPP’s goal, says CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always worked for the betterment of the province and the welfare of the people, as bringing development and prosperity to the province is their goal.

Shah held a meeting with the elected representatives of the people at the CM House to discuss the political and social situation, including water, health, education, law and order, other public issues and development projects. He listened to the problems of the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) regarding their constituencies. He said they should solve the problems of potable water, drainage, health and education in their respective constituencies, and told them to play their complete role in eradicating polio. He also said the provincial government has taken several steps to provide the best health facilities to the people, adding that protecting the people is the first duty of the government, and that the Sindh police have played a positive role in improving the law and order situation.

The CM said that positive reforms have been brought in the education system to ensure the youths’ bright future. He said that the manifesto of the PPP is to serve the people.

Shah said the provincial government will continue to work for the welfare of the people. “Our government is providing employment opportunities with development projects in urban and rural areas,” he added. He assured the public representatives that no obstacle would be tolerated in the continuation of solving public problems. The MPAs who met the CM included Makhdoom Fakharuz Zaman, Mahmood Alam Jamot, Liaquat Ali Askani, Syed Ameer Ali Shah and Sajid Ali Banbhan, as well as Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh, who is the provincial government’s spokesman.