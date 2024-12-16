Monday, December 16, 2024
City’s average AQI recorded at 194

NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE -  The Lahore city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 194, falling into the “unhealthy” category. The PM2.5 concentrations were measured at 23.4 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s annual PM2.5 guideline value. The most polluted areas in the city included Hiking & Mountaineering Club GCU (AQI 264), MM Alam Road (259), Bedian Road (231), Shahdara (226), University of Management and Technology (224), Valencia Town (222), Askari 10 (212), and Polo Ground Cantt (208).

