Climate in Pakistan

Climate is important because it profoundly affects vegetation, agriculture, human health, and activities, as well as the overall style of living. In Pakistan, the climate often causes discomfort, with extreme heat and cold affecting people’s daily lives. Furthermore, the incidence of some diseases is linked to the climate conditions of the region. For example, malaria is commonly found in tropical climates, where the hot, humid conditions provide the ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes. In addition to this, deforestation is widespread in Pakistan, which negatively impacts the environment.

It is my humble suggestion to the government of Pakistan to focus on climate issues and work towards making Pakistan a greener country.

DANIYAL ANWAR,

Tump.