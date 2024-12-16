CM Maryam grieved over death of PML-N leader Siddiq-ul-Farooq

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief over the sad demise of PML-N leader Siddiq-ul-Farooq, and paid rich tribute to his valuable political services for the party. Madam chief minister offered sincere condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. Wheares, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Siddique-ul-Farooq. In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Siddique-ul-Farooq. He also paid tribute to the deceased leader’s remarkable political and journalistic contributions. “Siddique-ul-Farooq’s political services will always be remembered,” said Khawaja Imran, acknowledging his dedication and efforts throughout his career. The minister prayed for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.