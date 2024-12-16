Monday, December 16, 2024
Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD forecast

Web Desk
9:28 AM | December 16, 2024
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. According to the department, temperatures are expected to drop significantly in hilly regions, with very cold conditions persisting in those areas.

The PMD report attributes the current weather conditions to the prevalence of continental air across most regions. Additionally, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

Foggy conditions are anticipated during the morning hours in some areas. Shallow to moderate fog patches are likely to affect Northeast and South Punjab, as well as Upper Sindh, potentially impacting visibility.

Over the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather dominated most regions, while hilly areas experienced very cold and partly cloudy conditions. Central and southern Punjab also saw patches of shallow fog.

The coldest temperatures recorded on Sunday were in the northern regions, with Leh, Skardu, and Astore plunging to a freezing −11°C, making them the coldest places in the country.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions against the cold weather and reduced visibility due to fog.

Web Desk

National

