Cold wave continues to grip city

LAHORE  -  A cold wave continued to grip the city as temperatures dropped to 4.5°C on Sunday.  The Meteorological Department forecast similar weather conditions over the next 24 hours. According to officials, continental air was dominating most parts of the country, while a shallow westerly wave was affecting the western and upper regions. They anticipated mainly cold and dry weather across most areas, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions. Patches of shallow to moderate fog were expected during the morning hours in parts of Northeast and South Punjab as well as Upper Sindh. The lowest temperature on Sunday was recorded in Leh, Skardu, and Astore, where it plunged to -11°C. In Lahore, the minimum temperature was 4.5°C, while the maximum reached 23°C.

