Cold wave grips Karachi, northern Pakistan as temperatures plunge

Karachi is experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reporting a minimum of 8.9°C on Sunday night.

The lowest temperature was recorded at Jinnah Terminal, while areas such as Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal reported 10.5°C and 11.5°C, respectively.

In Mauripur, the temperature was slightly higher at 12.5°C. The PMD stated that the city’s weather remains cold and dry, with daytime temperatures expected to peak at 27°C, similar to the maximum temperature recorded the previous day.

Northeast winds blowing at 7 km/h and a humidity level of 50% have added to the chilly conditions. The impact of icy winds from Balochistan has made temperatures in Karachi feel 2 to 4 degrees lower than recorded.

However, air quality continues to be a concern, with particulate matter levels at 183 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), indicating unhealthy conditions.

Northern Pakistan shivers under severe cold

In northern Pakistan, temperatures have plummeted further. Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -13°C, followed by Skardu at -7°C, Kalam at -6°C, and Islamabad at -1°C. Cities like Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan experienced chilly nights with temperatures of 3°C and 7°C, respectively.

Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed heavy snowfall, covering mountains, roads, and homes in a thick white blanket. Northern Balochistan is also under the grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures in Quetta dropping to -6°C, and -5°C recorded in Kalat and Ziarat.

The PMD has warned that the cold wave will persist in many parts of the country, with Islamabad and its surrounding areas expected to remain cold and dry in the coming days.