CTI chief proposes Error Correction Model to revive Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry

Lahore - Ejazur Rehman, Chairperson of the Carpet Training Institute (CTI), has called for an analytical study to identify the causes of the decline in Pakistan’s handmade carpet exports. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasised the need for experts to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the industry’s rise and fall, using an Error Correction Model (ECM) to diagnose the problems and develop practical solutions. He said that the study’s findings and recommendations should be implemented through consultation with relevant government agencies and stakeholders. He expressed concern over the decline of Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry in global markets. He noted that despite being a significant player in the industry, Pakistan’s exports have been steadily decreasing, while traditional competitors like India, Iran, Turkey, and Afghanistan have maintained their market share. He emphasised the need to analyse the industry’s decline and identify the underlying causes. He proposed using Error Correction Model (ECM) to diagnose the problems and develop practical solutions. This approach, he explained, would involve statistical analysis and the application of logarithmic principles. Ejazur Rehman suggested that a comprehensive analysis of the industry’s export data from 1970 to 2023 would provide valuable insights into the decline of Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry. He emphasised that the findings of this study would inform policymakers and stakeholders, enabling them to develop effective strategies for the industry’s revival. CTI chairman announced he would prepare an analytical report on the decline of Pakistan’s handmade carpet industry and share it with relevant government agencies and stakeholders. This report, he hoped, would facilitate progress towards revitalising the industry.