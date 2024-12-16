Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DC issues directives regarding school children’s winter garments

Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdin Memon has directed Director Schools Secondary, primary and all officers to adhere to relaxation to children regarding wearing winter garments. According to a notification, Deputy Commissioner has received complaints from parents about schools enforcing strict winter dress code by asking children to remove private winter garments. This practice has led to health issues among students. School administration are here by directed not to ask children to remove private winter clothing, instead schools should contact parents to ensure compliance with the dress code while prioritizing children’s health and well being.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024