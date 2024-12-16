Demand far ‘Gajar Halwa’ increases as cold wave grips Peshawar

Peshawar - The demand for Gajar Halwa, Chappli Kabab, and other traditional winter foods has surged in Peshawar as temperatures drop, especially during the nights. Families are flocking to food stalls and shops across the city and cantonment areas, enjoying seasonal delicacies to stay warm.

Stalls selling chicken corn soup, Kashmiri tea, Sri Paye, and boiled eggs are witnessing large crowds at popular spots like Namak Mandi, Fawara Chowk, and Qissa Khwani Bazaar. Shopkeepers have decorated their stalls with buntings to attract customers, though some food lovers have complained about overcharging.

Vendors report a high demand for chicken corn soup. “Last night, I prepared two drums of soup, and it sold out quickly,” said Fayaz Khan, a vendor at Fawara Chowk. He attributed the increasing number of customers to improved security in Peshawar, which has encouraged families to venture out and enjoy food late into the night.

Some visitors, like Faraz Khan from Nowshera, travel from other cities to savor Peshawar’s signature dishes. While enjoying a bowl of chicken soup at Qissa Khwani, he highlighted the need for hygienic standards at food stalls to ensure customer safety.

Prices of soups and Gajar Halwa are reportedly higher this year, prompting calls for stricter price control by the district administration. Despite this, the vibrant food culture continues to thrive, reflecting a renewed sense of peace and bustling activity in the city.