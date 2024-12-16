E-vehicles shuttle service to be started in Saddar’s ‘Pedestrian Bank Road’

Rawalpindi - The recently revamped Bank Road, Saddar has reshaped the market landscape through its conversion into a pedestrians’ bazaar.

The remodelling project of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) entails the full removal of motorized vehicles, expanded car parking and undergrounding of electric cables. To further facilitate the citizens, a shuttle service comprising electric vehicles will be started soon.

Section I, from Murree Road to the Canning Road of the project which was recently completed and opened for the public, is receiving appreciation by the general public and the business community. In a brief interaction with APP, Ali Irfan Rizvi, Cantt Board’s CEO informed him that four E-vehicles would be available in a month, for section one.

“We have received two e-vehicles and two more will be received in the next two weeks totalling four which will serve the citizens as shuttle service from parking areas; ‘Potohar-1’ to the market outlets,” said Rizvi while talking on the pedestrian management mechanism in the market after removal of private vehicles.

The remodeling project cost about Rs. 350.0 million for the civil works done by Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and Rs. 750.0 million for electrical works undergrounding electric cable etc., done by the IESCO. For redressal of the crowd management and the traffic congestion in Saddar areas, the Cantt Board has broadly categorized three parking areas, one for each section.

“More than 400 vehicles can be parked in Potohar-1 parking whereas Potohar-2 which can accommodate 220 plus vehicles, is further being expanded. Varan Bus Station has also been made available for parking having a parking capacity of 300 plus vehicles,” said the Rawalpindi Cantt Board chief.

He urged the citizens to visit the reshaped bazaar with confidence and enjoy their shopping. He also said that the work was undergoing with same pace in other sections. Citizens are happy over the long-awaited ‘peaceful shopping environment’ in Saddar which home to the historic central market of the Cantonment.

Nadim Malik, a resident of the area said that he was enjoying his car’s safe parking and the food points available in the market.

“Earlier, I remained uncertain of my car’s security due to irregular parking and a jumbled array of bikes,” he said adding that shopping is done when one has peace of mind. He further said that bringing his family to market has also become easy.

Nabila, a housewife said that she was happy to bring her old mother to the market, which she thinks was not easy in past due to jarring vehicles’ sounds and mismanaged parking.

“Even old moms and dads enjoy this peaceful environment,” she said and added, “Walking on tuff tiles, illuminating lamps and some food points collectively have made it easy for us to enjoy visiting the Bank Road.”

With marginal critics, the majority of the traders’ community also appreciates the ‘changed bazaar’.

Amir Mughal, a shopkeeper said that businessmen must appreciate the remodeling initiative. He noted that easy access to the market was the first impression of any bazaar for customers.

“When people notice absence of the smooth entry and exit points of a bazaar, they generally tend to decline visiting it. Therefore, the peace of mind and a welcoming environment draw the market’s overall appealing image, which itself serves as an attracting tool,” he said.

A mobile shopkeeper (conditional anonymity of his name) in the Emporium Plaza said that any change in the society is accepted by the community at a slow pace.

“This reshaped bazaar turned into a pedestrian market is an ultimate destination of our markets’ evolution,” he said. However, he urged the Cantt Board to maximize the parking space by constructing a parking plaza.

The project’s success is based on continued multilateral liaison with all stakeholders.

The Steering Committee of the Cantt Board included the traders’ representation too, meet time to time to take all relevant stakeholders into confidence on the project.