FIFA extends PFF Normalisation Committee mandate until February 2025

FIFA has extended the mandate of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) (NC) until February 15, 2025, marking the eighth extension since the committee was first appointed in June 2019.

The FIFA Council Bureau decided to give the NC additional time to finalize key tasks, including revising the PFF Constitution and conducting elections for a new executive committee.

In a letter addressed to NC Chairman Haroon Malik, FIFA explained, “In order for the to complete its mandate … the Bureau decided … to extend the mandate of the for the PFF until 15 February 2025 at the latest.”

The NC has achieved significant milestones in recent months. District-level elections were completed by August 2024, followed by provincial elections in Lahore in September. The committee has also collaborated with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to draft a new electoral code and propose amendments to the PFF Constitution.

However, an extraordinary congress was disrupted on November 19 to approve the revised constitution. Six departmental associations, excluded for failing to meet statutory requirements, demanded participation. To avoid procedural complications, the NC referred their appeals to internal PFF bodies, resulting in the postponement of the congress.

The timeline was further delayed by political rallies in Islamabad between November 24 and 27, which disrupted government operations and transportation in Punjab. FIFA acknowledged these challenges, stating in its letter, “Massive political rallies … made it impossible for the PFF administration to deal with the appeal process relating to the departmental associations.”

The NC has proposed a revised schedule, with the extraordinary congress rescheduled for January 2025. Approving the revised constitution is essential for conducting elections to form a new executive committee, which FIFA insists must be “truly fair and democratic.”

The was initially appointed in 2019 to address governance issues such as club registration and election organization. Over the years, its mandate has been extended repeatedly due to challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, political interference, and internal disputes.

FIFA suspended the PFF in April 2021 following an illegal takeover of its headquarters but lifted the suspension in June 2022 after conditions were met.

In its letter, FIFA stressed that this extension is crucial for ensuring stability and governance in Pakistan’s football. The global body expects the NC to fulfill its mandate and restore normalcy by the February 2025 deadline.