Fleeing accused held upon return from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE - A wanted man in a financial fraud case was arrested upon his return to the country from Saudi Arabia. The fugitive, Muhammad Asad, had been evading arrest for two years in a dishonored cheque and financial transaction case registered by Faisalabad Police. The police had placed the proclaimed offender’s details on the Passport Control List, contacted Interpol for a Red Notice, and successfully apprehended him at Sialkot Airport upon his return from Saudi Arabia. A police spokesperson confirmed that the total number of fugitives arrested from abroad this year had reached 98.

Rs1m released for medical expenses of police employees

The IG Punjab on Sunday released another Rs1 million to police employees for medical expenses. The police spokesperson said that Constable Syed Muhammad Wahab Arif was given Rs2.5 million for major surgery, while head Constable Naeem Raza Bhatti was given Rs.200,000 for open heart surgery. Similarly, DSP Ijaz Hussain Bukhari was given Rs.100,000 for gallbladder surgery and Ghazi Head Constable Amir Mahmood was given Rs.100,000 for hernia surgery.

Likewise, sanitary worker Asif Nadeem Khan was given Rs.100,000 for leg surgery, while Constable Maqbool Ahmed was given Rs.100,000 for eye surgery, and the widow of Constable Alamdar Hussain (deceased) was given Rs.70,000 for treatment. In addition, Rs.50,000 was released to Sub-Inspector Arham Azan for medical expenses. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the funds after scrutiny by the Welfare Branch.