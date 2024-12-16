FO releases names 47 Pakistanis rescued after tragic boat incident near Greece

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a list of 47 Pakistanis rescued following a tragic boat capsizing near Greece. The incident occurred off the coast of Crete Island, highlighting the perilous journeys undertaken by migrants in search of better opportunities.

The list was compiled based on interviews conducted by the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens and details provided by Greek authorities. The names of those rescued include Umer Farooq, Muhammad Ahmad Shahzad, Mohsan Riaz, Talha, Raja Sajid, Raja Omar Nasir, Mehtab Rafaqat, Amir Habib, Muhammad Safdar, and others.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, initial reports confirm that one Pakistani national is among the deceased.

However, the total number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals remains unconfirmed. The spokesperson added that the Embassy of Pakistan in Athens is in constant communication with the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Coast Guard of Chania, which are overseeing the search and rescue operation.

Embassy officials have reached Crete to assist the rescued individuals and provide necessary support. Families of those missing can contact the Embassy of Pakistan at +30-6943850188 for further information.

The tragic incident was reported on December 14, when a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off Gavdos Island in southern Greece, resulting in at least five deaths. This highlights the risks faced by migrants attempting dangerous sea crossings in pursuit of safer lives.