Gas supply schedule for domestic consumers

December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has released a schedule for the supply of gas to domestic consumers for the winter season on Sunday. According to the schedule issued by SNGPL, domestic consumers will be supplied with gas at three different times in 24 hours. According to the schedule, domestic consumers will be supplied with gas from 6 am to 9 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and 6 pm to 9 pm. Officials say that the aim of this move is to facilitate domestic consumers in their daily work, especially cooking.

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

