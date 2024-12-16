Monday, December 16, 2024
Ghulam Abbas Jamal elected president in KBBA elections

Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
Sports

LAHORE  -  Pilot Officer Ghulam Abbas Jamal, a Director at Sial Airlines, was elected as the president in the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) elections for a four-year term. Renowned basketball player and umpire Zahid Malik was elected as Secretary, while prominent organizer Aamir Sharif secured the position of Treasurer. Additionally, Saleem Fareed Qureshi was elected as Chairman, with Abid Iftikhar Malhi as Vice Chairman. Other office bearers include Muhammad Yaqoob (SVP), Ameen Pasha, Faisal Amjad, and Nusrat Afzal (VPs). Zafar Iqbal, Fawad Amjad, and Zaeema Khatoon were elected Associate Secretaries. The executive committee members elected are Naeem Hamid, M Ashraf, Faheem Sadiq, Sultan Habib, Talha Amjad, Abdullah Imam, and Faiza Abdullah.

Staff Reporter

