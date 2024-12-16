Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged

Govt keeps petrol price unchanged
Fawad Yousafzai
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Government has reduced the price of high speed diesel by Rs 3.05 per litre, while maintained the price of petrol at the existing level for the second fortnight of December. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also been reduced by Rs 3.32 per litre and Rs 2.78 per litre, respectively, for the second fortnight of December (Dec 16 to 31).

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, in view of the fluctuations in the international market during the last fortnight and has accordingly been decided the prices of Petrol and HSD will remain unchanged during the next fortnight,  said a notification issued here by the Finance Division.

According to the notification, following the reduction of Rs 3.05 per liter, the price of HSD will go down to Rs 255.38 per litre from the existing Rs 258.43 per litre. The kerosene oil following a decline of Rs 3.32 per litre will drop to Rs 161.66 per litre from the existing Rs 164.98 per litre, while LDO will drop to Rs 148.95 per liter from the existing Rs 151.73 per liter following the decrease of Rs 2.78 per litre.

Launching anti-polio drive, PM commits to eradicate virus forever

Since there is no change in the price of petrol, therefore, it will remain at the existing level of Rs 252.10 per litre.

Tags:

Fawad Yousafzai

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024