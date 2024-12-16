Govt keeps petrol price unchanged

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Government has reduced the price of high speed diesel by Rs 3.05 per litre, while maintained the price of petrol at the existing level for the second fortnight of December. The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil have also been reduced by Rs 3.32 per litre and Rs 2.78 per litre, respectively, for the second fortnight of December (Dec 16 to 31).

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products, in view of the fluctuations in the international market during the last fortnight and has accordingly been decided the prices of Petrol and HSD will remain unchanged during the next fortnight, said a notification issued here by the Finance Division.

According to the notification, following the reduction of Rs 3.05 per liter, the price of HSD will go down to Rs 255.38 per litre from the existing Rs 258.43 per litre. The kerosene oil following a decline of Rs 3.32 per litre will drop to Rs 161.66 per litre from the existing Rs 164.98 per litre, while LDO will drop to Rs 148.95 per liter from the existing Rs 151.73 per liter following the decrease of Rs 2.78 per litre.

Since there is no change in the price of petrol, therefore, it will remain at the existing level of Rs 252.10 per litre.