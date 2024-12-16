Govt prioritizing improvement in law, order: KP CM

Peshawar - Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, said on Sunday that his government was prioritizing the improvement of law and order in the province.

Talking to representatives of domestic and international media at the Chief Minister’s House, the Chief Minister stated that when he assumed office, the law and order situation was dire. “We are now prioritizing its improvement. Police forces have been deployed on the frontlines in some areas, and we are focusing on strengthening police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) operations in the southern and merged districts,” he added.

He emphasized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is on the frontline in the fight against terrorism.

The Chief Minister claimed that, despite challenges, the province had met its IMF targets, with a 44% increase in revenue over the past nine months, demonstrating effective governance.

Highlighting the province’s development strides, the Chief Minister said that KP had released more development funds in six months than previous governments had in an entire year. “We have decentralized power to improve governance and established the Awami Complaints Portal, which has resolved 67% of public grievances so far,” he added.

Gandapur also mentioned initiatives like the establishment of a specialized mining company for efficient resource management and the construction of a provincial power transmission line to supply electricity from local power plants.

These projects, he stated, are crucial for economic self-reliance and development.

The Chief Minister highlighted recent counter-terrorism successes in the southern districts and expressed confidence in defeating terrorism with the support of security forces and the public.