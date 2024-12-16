Govt to establish 300 Ed-Tech model schools in Katchi Abadis

LAHORE - The Punjab government has introduced an innovative program, the Ed-Tech School Initiative, which aims to provide quality education to underprivileged children in urban and rural areas of Punjab. More than 300 Ed-Tech schools will be established under this revolutionary model. The program is designed to create opportunities for students and improve the overall education system.

This step is part of the Punjab government’s effort to ensure that every child has access to education and modern teaching methods, fostering a brighter future for the next generation. Educational institutions interested in participating in this program are eligible to apply. Schools that meet the following criteria are encouraged to submit their applications. Sources in the Punjab Education Department told APP that the Ed-Tech program by the Punjab government is a groundbreaking project aimed at improving education standards by introducing digital learning tools to over 300 schools. Educational institutions with relevant experience can apply online by 30th December 2024, while the selected institutions will be notified by 7th January 2025. This initiative will ensure that children from underserved communities have access to quality education.