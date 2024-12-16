HCI helps over 25000 children through WASH programme

ISLAMABAD - Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programme by Human Concern International (HCI), Canada’s oldest Muslim international relief organisation working in Pakistan, has impacted over 25,600 children and 640 teachers in Pakistan showcasing the far-reaching effects of the community uplift initiatives.

In Pakistan, access to clean drinking water remains a significant challenge, with only 39% of the population having safe water access as of 2020. Projections suggest that without accelerated efforts, this number could reach 50% by 2030, highlighting a critical gap that demands urgent action. Alongside this, sanitation services remain inadequate, with 68% of the population having access to basic sanitation, leaving millions vulnerable to waterborne diseases and related health issues. HCI has pioneered the installation of Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in water-scarce regions like Tharparkar, Sindh, where availability of clean drinking water was once a distant hope. This plant has improved the lives of thousands, significantly reducing waterborne diseases. Additionally, HCI’s 52 deep tubewells in Charsadda and Mardan that serve local schools ensure students and teachers have reliable access to safe water, directly addressing the health concerns that often keep children out of school. Overall HCI installed over 175 water wells and hand pumps in different regions, according to a press release received here on Sunday.

Promoting the innovative use of technology, HCI installed five solar-powered water boxes in remote communities of Sindh and KP where each unit, with a 10,000-liter capacity, leverages renewable energy to provide consistent water access, reducing reliance on unpredictable and costly water sources. In more than 30 schools across Lakki Marwat of KP and Umerkot of Sindh, HCI’s installation of deep hand pumps and latrines serves as a long-term solution, ensuring that clean water and sanitation are integrated into the educational environment, improving both health and attendance.

Iftikhar Sheikh Ahmed, Director of Global Programmes at HCI, highlighted the significance of these initiatives, stating, “Access to clean water is a fundamental human right. Our WASH programmes deliver immediate relief while equipping communities with the tools to create healthier, more sustainable futures. This work reflects our commitment to tackling the root causes of poverty and public health challenges, and driving long-term, sustainable change.” For over 40 years HCI has been pioneering impactful humanitarian aid in Pakistan and has funded almost CAD $4m in projects in Pakistan, the press release concluded.