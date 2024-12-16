Head and Smith hit tons to put Australia in command against India

BRISBANE - In-form Travis Head and experienced batter Steve Smith scored centuries to put Australia in a commanding position on the second day of the third Test against India here at the Brisbane Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The home side resumed their first innings from 28/0 through Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja. The opening pair, however, could not stretch their overnight partnership as Khawaja (21) fell victim to in-form Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in just the third over of the day. The right-arm pacer struck again in his next over to dismiss McSweeney (nine) and reduced the home side to 38/2.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then shared a brief 37-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the former’s dismissal off Nitish Kumar Reddy after scoring a 55-ball 12. With Australia reeling at 75/3, Head joined hands with Smith and together they raised an astounding recovery. The pair dominated the Indian bowling attack and recorded a marathon 241-run partnership, which saw both batters scoring centuries.

The match-defining partnership eventually concluded Smith’s dismissal off Bumrah after scoring a drought-ending ton. “It was nice to get in, feel good,” said Smith, who scored 101 off 190 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries. “I missed out for a little while now so it’s nice to get three figures again.”

Meanwhile, Head was then involved in brief partnerships with Mitchell Marsh (five) and Alex Carey before India’s ace pacer Bumrah drew curtains on his stellar knock.The left-handed batter remained the top-scorer for Australia with 152 off 160 deliveries with the help of 18 fours.His dismissal had reduced Australia to 327/6 but a sensible 58-run partnership between skipper Pat Cummins (20) and Carey kept the home side afloat.

The wicketkeeper batter was unbeaten on 45 when the stumps were called. He will resume Australia’s first innings on day three with Mitchell Starc, who had scored a run-a-ball seven not out.Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers, courtesy of his five-wicket haul, while Reddy and Mohammed Siraj, chipped in with a wicket apiece.