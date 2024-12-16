Huge crowds flock to Karachi International Book Fair on fourth day

KARACHI - The fourth day of the 19th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) saw a massive turnout of citizens, with the Expo Center packed to capacity. The parking area was filled, and surrounding areas experienced traffic jams due to the large number of visitors. Today, Monday, is the last day of the fair, and publishers and booksellers are offering discounts of up to 70% on books and educational materials. Visitors praised the event, saying it has become an integral part of Karachi’s culture and should be held twice a year. Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and TV actor Ayaz Khan were among the notable personalities who visited the fair.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his delight at the event, saying Karachi remains a hub of literature, culture, and progress. Federal Minister of Education and Technical Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated that the Pakistani nation remains passionate about books. He emphasised that Karachi is still a hub of literature, culture, and progress, and that the city’s love for books has not diminished.

Siddiqui made these remarks during his visit to the 19th Karachi International Book Fair, held at the Expo Center. He praised the event, saying it provides a platform for publishers, booksellers, and literature enthusiasts to come together.

The five-day book fair, which began on December 12, features over 140 Pakistani publishers and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries. The event aims to promote literacy, education, and cultural exchange.

During his visit, Siddiqui also highlighted the importance of education and research, stating that libraries play a vital role in providing resources for students, researchers, and educators.