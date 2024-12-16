Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Iftikhar Malik urges adoption of China’s economic model

NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Business

LAHORE   -   SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Iftikhar Ali Malik has called for adopting China’s economic model to transform Pakistan’s industrial sector into a digitalised economy. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he emphasised the need for bold reforms and strategic partnerships to modernise Pakistan’s outdated industrial framework, enhance productivity, and foster economic resilience. He said China’s rapid ascent as a global economic powerhouse, attributing its success to policies focusing on technological innovation, robust infrastructure development, and incentives for industrial automation. He pointed out that Pakistan could replicate key elements of China’s model, particularly its digital transformation initiatives, to harness its industrial potential and compete in the global market. Malik stressed the importance of creating Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with cutting-edge technology and facilities, similar to those established under China’s economic reforms.

Launching anti-polio drive, PM commits to eradicate virus forever

He added that fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and offering incentives for technology adoption were essential to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). He also urged policymakers to prioritise skill development and digital literacy among Pakistan’s workforce to ensure a smooth transition to a knowledge-driven economy. By embracing artificial intelligence, automation, and e-commerce platforms, he argued, Pakistan could significantly increase its export capacity and reduce reliance on traditional industries.

Acknowledging the challenges, he called for a unified approach among government, industry leaders, and international partners, particularly China, under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He concluded that adopting a tailored version of China’s model could be a game-changer for Pakistan, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and global competitiveness, export capacity and reduced reliance on traditional industries.

Tarar lambasts Gandapur for ‘misleading’ foreign media

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024