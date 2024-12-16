India thump Pakistan by nine wickets in ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup

LAHORE - India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the Group A match of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon. Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 67-7 in 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan scoring 32-ball 24, hitting four boundaries. For India, Sonam Yadav bagged four wickets. In turn, India achieved the target in 7.5 overs losing one wicket in the process. G Kamilini smashed unbeaten 44 off 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes. Pakistan will now take on Nepal today.