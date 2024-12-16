Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

India thump Pakistan by nine wickets in ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup

Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE - India beat Pakistan by nine wickets in the Group A match of the ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon. Opting to bat first, Pakistan managed to score 67-7 in 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan scoring 32-ball 24, hitting four boundaries. For India, Sonam Yadav bagged four wickets. In turn, India achieved the target in 7.5 overs losing one wicket in the process. G Kamilini smashed unbeaten 44 off 29 balls, which included four fours and three sixes. Pakistan will now take on Nepal today.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1734247625.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024