Monday, December 16, 2024
International Tea Day marked

December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  International Tea Day was marked here and across the globe on Sunday. International Tea Day emphasizes the vital role of tea production and consumption in combating poverty while honoring the rich tapestry of art, culture, and lifestyles intricately woven around the beloved beverage. The theme this year is “women and their role in the tea sector”. The day provides an opportunity to celebrate the cultural heritage, health benefits and economic importance of tea. Noted journalist Tariq Kamran told APP in connection with this day that around the globe, the custom of tea and Qehwa houses is incredibly hoary. Located in downtown and cultural areas or every market, these tea houses entertain the common people of different races, castes, colors, and creeds

