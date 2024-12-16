Japan’s Space One delays Kairos rocket launch again

TOKYO - A startup aiming to become Japan’s first private firm to put a satellite into orbit postponed a rocket launch for the second day running on Sunday, after its first try ended in a mid-air explosion. Tokyo-based Space One had initially scheduled liftoff for its Kairos rocket for 11:00 am (0200 GMT) on Saturday, but pushed the launch back 24 hours because of high wind speeds. It postponed the launch again on Sunday because of similar weather conditions, Space One executive Kozo Abe told reporters. “As it was the case yesterday, we assessed that the condition of high-altitude wind above the launch pad was not desirable. We made the decision to postpone the launch,” he told a press conference. He said the firm was in talks with authorities to set a new launch time, with Space One hoping it will be 11:00 am on Wednesday.