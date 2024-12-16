Jason Gillespie criticizes PCB's management after resignation as head coach

Former Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has publicly criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) following his resignation, citing poor management and lack of communication as major concerns.

Speaking to Australian media, Gillespie expressed disappointment over PCB's decision not to extend the contract of his assistant coach, Tim Nielsen. He revealed that this decision led him to skip Pakistan's recent tour of South Africa. "I chose not to tour South Africa because of Nielsen’s exclusion," Gillespie said.

The former Australian pacer also voiced frustration over the team's selection process, stating, “Even a day before matches, I was unaware of the team selection details.”

Despite his grievances, Gillespie praised the strong bond he shared with the players, noting, “There was great harmony among the squad. Players affectionately called Nielsen ‘Grandpa’ due to his rapport with them.”

The PCB has yet to respond to the allegations made by Gillespie. On December 12, the board confirmed his resignation and announced Aqib Javed as the interim red-ball coach for the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

This is not the first coaching controversy the PCB has faced this year. Former white-ball coach Gary Kirsten also resigned in November, just six months after his appointment in April 2024. Kirsten’s resignation came ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Australia, prompting the PCB to appoint Gillespie as interim white-ball coach for the series.

After the tour, Aqib Javed was named interim white-ball coach, leading the team during their series against Zimbabwe.

These frequent coaching changes and management issues have raised questions about the PCB's handling of its coaching staff and overall team management.