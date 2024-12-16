Justice Mansoor Ali Shah urges urgent climate action

Senior Supreme Court Judge has called for immediate and robust action to combat Pakistan's escalating climate crisis, emphasizing the critical need for climate diplomacy and financial support.

Speaking at a climate change seminar in Lahore, Justice Shah expressed frustration over the lack of tangible progress in the past seven years, despite government efforts and court directives. Highlighting the gap between policy and implementation, he said, “The last seven years have seen no tangible work on climate change.”

Justice Shah framed climate finance as essential for Pakistan’s future, declaring it a human and constitutional right. “Climate finance will be a ray of hope for Pakistan. It will provide security and climate justice to our people,” he stated, stressing the urgency of protecting human rights amid the climate emergency.

Pakistan, ranked as the eighth most climate-vulnerable nation globally, faces severe environmental challenges. Justice Shah pointed out that administrative hurdles, including delays in enacting the 2017 Climate Change Act, have hindered progress. The act proposed the establishment of a climate authority and a fund, neither of which has materialized. “A fund was supposed to be created under the 2017 Act, but it was not mentioned in the budget. The authority has not been formed,” he said, criticizing the government's inaction.

Justice Shah also underlined the importance of integrating climate considerations into broader sectors such as food security, disaster management, water security, urban planning, and agriculture. “We need to incorporate climate considerations into urban and agricultural planning to effectively tackle the crisis,” he added.

He further noted the challenges posed by the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which removed suo motu powers from the courts, complicating judicial intervention in climate-related matters. Despite these obstacles, he reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to treating climate emergencies with the seriousness they demand and called on the government to adopt a coordinated and urgent approach to the crisis.