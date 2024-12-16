Karachi Sports Festival’s boys badminton, table tennis events on 17th

LAHORE - The Karachi Sports Festival will feature boys’ competitions in badminton and table tennis on December 17 at Govt National College from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM. The chief guest at the awards ceremony will be Minister for Education Sardar Ali Shah, who will distribute the prizes. The event will also be attended by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Ali Naqvi and other prominent personalities from the fields of education and sports. A meeting to hold the event was held under the chairmanship of AC Jamshed Quarters, Isa Khan, with the participation of Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Saeeda Iftikhar, Azma Sheikh, Ijaz Ahmed and other officials.