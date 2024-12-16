Monday, December 16, 2024
Karachi Women’s Basketball team trials announced

Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  - The Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) has announced the trials for Karachi Women’s Basketball Team, to compete in the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2024. The trials will be held on Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024, at 7:00 PM at the LOB Basketball Court, DHA, Karachi. The announcement followed a meeting of the Management and Scrutiny Committee on Dec 14, chaired by Ashfaq Ahmed with Waseem-ur-Rehman and Aslam Niazi in attendance. The National Women’s Basketball Championship will take place from Dec 26-30. Karachi will compete alongside teams from WAPDA, Army, Islamabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Hazara, and Faisalabad Divisions.

Staff Reporter

