Khalid Maqbool visits ‘Karachi Int’l Book Fair’

Karachio - Federal Minister for EducationDr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Sunday visited the ongoing Karachi International Book Fair at the Expo Centre on the fourth day of the event.

During his visit, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inspected the book stalls set up at the Book Fair and stated that the holding of such an event and the large public participation negate the impression that this is not an age of book reading.

The 19th “Karachi International Book Fair” is underway at the Expo Centre and will continue until Monday night. At the Book Fair, several publishers from various countries have set up stalls showcasing their published books, with numerous book lovers visiting the event daily.