KSE-100 Index crosses 115,000 points for the first time in history

The (PSX) marked a historic milestone on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 115,000-point barrier for the first time.

The trading session started with strong momentum, with the index reaching an intraday high of 115,826.94 points before settling at 115,443 points by midday.

This record follows last week’s impressive performance, during which the index closed at 114,301 points, gaining 5,247 points.

Market analysts attribute the rally to robust remittance inflows, declining inflation, and rising optimism about monetary policy easing by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce its decision later today, with analysts forecasting a significant rate cut of 200 to 500 basis points.