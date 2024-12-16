Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

KSE-100 Index crosses 115,000 points for the first time in history

KSE-100 Index crosses 115,000 points for the first time in history
Web Desk
4:08 PM | December 16, 2024
Business

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) marked a historic milestone on Monday as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 115,000-point barrier for the first time.

The trading session started with strong momentum, with the index reaching an intraday high of 115,826.94 points before settling at 115,443 points by midday.

This record follows last week’s impressive performance, during which the index closed at 114,301 points, gaining 5,247 points.

Market analysts attribute the rally to robust remittance inflows, declining inflation, and rising optimism about monetary policy easing by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce its decision later today, with analysts forecasting a significant rate cut of 200 to 500 basis points.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024