Kundi lauds WAPDA for resolving water shortage issue

Peshawar - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Sunday, applauded the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) officials for resolving the water shortage issue faced by farmers in the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area.

The closure of the bottom outlet gate of the Gomal Zam Dam had caused severe water scarcity, affecting thousands of acres of land and leaving farmers in distress in various areas of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Following a request from Provincial Assembly Member Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel, Governor Kundi contacted WAPDA officials and instructed them to send a team of experts to open the gate. As a result, the issue was resolved the day before.

Farmers, landowners, and prominent leaders from the Gomal Zam Dam Command Area, including Engineer Saifur Rehman Khan, expressed their gratitude to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, MNA Sardar Fatehullah Khan Miankhel, MPA Ihsanullah Khan Miankhel, the Chairman of WAPDA, WAPDA’s Power Member, GM Hydel Operations, and the Chief Engineer of Chashma, as well as their teams.