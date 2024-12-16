Kurram Grand Jirga postponed, not dissolved: Barrister Saif

Adviser on Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Barrister Dr. Saif, clarified that the Kurram Grand Jirga has been postponed for a day to allow further consultations between the parties involved, dispelling rumors of its collapse as baseless.

In his statement, Dr. Saif suggested that such rumors could be the work of those seeking to disrupt peace in the region. He urged the public to refrain from spreading unnecessary propaganda on social media, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts to maintain stability.

The one-day pause in the jirga proceedings aims to facilitate discussions on dismantling bunkers and collecting weapons—measures deemed essential for peace by the provincial cabinet.

Addressing concerns about road blockages in the area, Dr. Saif highlighted that critical medicines are being delivered via the Chief Minister’s helicopter, which is also being used to transport injured individuals to Peshawar for treatment.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has directed the food department to deliver 2,000 metric tons of wheat to the affected area.

Dr. Saif acknowledged that the Kurram issue, rooted in over 120 years of conflict, requires time to resolve. However, he noted that the Chief Minister’s sincere efforts have initiated serious steps towards a solution, expressing optimism for lasting peace in the coming days.