Kurram peace jirga enters ninth day with no consensus  

Kurram - The marathon peace jirga in Kohat, aimed at restoring law and order in Parachinar town of Kurram District, has entered its ninth consecutive day without reaching a consensus. The jirga, which was initiated to address the ongoing violence that has claimed nearly 200 lives since July, has focused on reopening main roads and resolving other key issues.

Representatives from both sides of the sectarian divide participated in the lengthy discussions, while officials from provincial and district governments attended to assist in the process. Despite their efforts, a unified agreement on peace and security in the region remains elusive.

MNA and parliamentary leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Engineer Hameed Hussain, highlighted the severe hardships faced by local residents due to the road closures. He emphasized that the lack of access to essential goods, including food and medicine, has exacerbated the suffering of the people. Hussain called for the immediate reopening of roads and the prioritization of local security.

Social activist Mir Afzal Khan also expressed concern over the prolonged closure of Kurram’s exit and entry points, which has left residents struggling with severe shortages and disrupted supplies of fuel and gas. Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud assured that efforts were underway to reopen roads for the delivery of critical supplies.

AFP reports that thousands of residents in remote Kurram are stranded without food and medicine as the government continues its efforts to restore peace following deadly clashes between Sunni and Shiite tribes over farmland disputes. The violence, which has intensified since May, has led to the destruction of more than 300 shops and 200 homes, with hundreds of families forced to flee.