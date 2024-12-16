Launching anti-polio drive, PM commits to eradicate virus forever

Shehbaz says nation stands united against terrorism on APS tragedy.

ISLAMABAD, LAHORE - Pakistan has kicked off its last polio eradication drive of the year 2024 by administering anti-polio vaccine to children by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday, PM Shehbaz expressed the commitment to eradicate the poliovirus from Pakistan with the help of provincial governments and the international partners including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the government of Saudi Arabia.

He specifically thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his contributions to the anti-polio campaign in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“I especially thank the government of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for his very valuable contribution towards eradicating polio not only in Pakistan but also Afghanistan, and of course, I deeply appreciate the efforts of Bill Gates Foundation, WHO and I want to assure you that together we will march forward and will not rest until polio is thrown out for all times to come,” he added.

During the inauguration, the prime minister highlighted the growing concern of rising polio cases, with around 60 new reported cases, but assured that with the combined efforts of the federal and provincial governments, the country would overcome this challenge.

The prime minister urged parents to actively participate in the campaign and ensure the safety of their children from polio, a disease that remains a significant threat in the region.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the polio workers, recognizing their bravery and hard work in difficult circumstances. He extended his appreciation to the security forces and law enforcement agencies for providing essential protection to the polio teams, ensuring their safety as they carry out their vital mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said that around 400,000 polio workers across 143 districts of the country will visit every household to administer polio drops to the children below five years.

She requested the parents to open their doors and fully cooperate with the polio teams in this campaign.

Coordinate on Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that around 44 million children will be reached out across Pakistan during this last polio eradication drive of the year.

Meanwhile, the prime minister reiterated the nation’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism as he marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating Army Public School (APS) tragedy.

In his heartfelt message, he said that December 16, 2014, was a day of unimaginable sorrow when cowardly terrorists attacked APS Peshawar, martyring 144 innocent individuals, the majority of whom were young children. “These ruthless, inhumane terrorists wreaked devastation and tore apart dreams, futures, and hopes. A decade has passed, but the pain of losing those innocent lives remains fresh,” he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the sacrifices of the children and teachers who lost their lives in this brutal attack will never be forgotten. He paid tribute to their bravery, saluted their families for their resilience, and honoured the efforts of Pakistan’s security forces in standing firm against the enemies of the nation.

He further stated, “The entire nation stands united like a solid wall against cowardly terrorists and, Insha’Allah, will continue to do so. These miscreants, acting on the behest of foreign enemies, have no connection to religion or societal values and target innocent Pakistanis for their nefarious agendas.”

The prime minister urged the nation to renew its commitment to building a peaceful and secure Pakistan. “No child should ever again face such cruelty, and no family should have to endure this loss. It is our duty to ensure that the sacrifices made on December 16, 2014, were not in vain,” he asserted.

The APS tragedy remains one of the darkest days in Pakistan’s history. “We will never forget. We will never forgive,” PM Shehbaz Sharif declared, vowing to continue the fight against terrorism.