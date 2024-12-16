Monday, December 16, 2024
Man throws acid on five-year-old stepdaughter

NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In the provincial capital Lahore, on Sunday a step-father threw acid on a 5-year-old girl who was shifted to hospital for treatment. According to the police, the incident took place in the Green Town area of Lahore. The girl’s body was burnt by acid while the accused fled. A spokesperson for the DIG Operations said that the innocent girl has been shifted to hospital for treatment. She lived with her grandfather after the divorce of her parents, while her mother had remarried. He said that the accused came to pick up the girl on the request of her mother. The girl refused to go with him, to which he got enraged and threw acid on her. Legal action is being taken on the complaint of the girl’s father, Ashfaq.

