Maryam Nawaz pays tribute to APS Martyrs on 10th anniversary

On the 10th anniversary of the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the incident, emphasizing that the pain and grief from that day still resonate deeply across Pakistan.

"December 16, 2014, is a dark morning etched in the hearts of every Pakistani," Maryam Nawaz stated, reflecting on the tragic events of that day when terrorists mercilessly attacked the school, resulting in the deaths of 147 innocent children and their teachers.

The Chief Minister further remarked, "These young students, who aspired to light the way for the country's future through education, fell victim to the brutality of terrorism."

She highlighted that the APS attack was not just an assault on a school, but on humanity, education, and the bright future of Pakistan. "The sacrifice of these innocent students and teachers has taught us an important lesson—that the eradication of terrorism is essential, and we must do whatever it takes," she added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif hailed the parents and families of the APS martyrs for their courage and patience, describing their strength as truly admirable. She emphasized that the 147 martyrs of APS had dreamed of a better Pakistan, and it is the nation’s responsibility to turn that dream into a reality.

"Our fight against terrorism will continue until we emerge victorious," Maryam Nawaz concluded, honoring the memory of those who lost their lives in one of Pakistan’s most heart-wrenching tragedies.