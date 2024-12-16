Meeting reviews anti-polio campaign

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - : Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the success of the upcoming polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting at his office regarding the arrangements, security measures, and micro-plan for the five-day polio campaign, which is set to begin on December 16 (today).

Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman, along with officials from the Health Department and other relevant departments, attended the meeting. The commissioner was briefed on the preparations and arrangements for the polio campaign.

On the occasion, he emphasized that all efforts should be made to ensure the success of the campaign and that any negligence or laxity would not be tolerated. He directed the polio teams to perform their duties diligently, stating that polio eradication is a national responsibility, and strict action would be taken against anyone showing negligence in fulfilling their duties.

He also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops during every campaign, not only to eliminate the polio virus but also to protect their children from lifelong disabilities.