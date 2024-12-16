Monday, December 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Meeting reviews anti-polio campaign

NEWS WIRE
December 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  - : Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the authorities concerned to ensure that all necessary measures are taken for the success of the upcoming polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting at his office regarding the arrangements, security measures, and micro-plan for the five-day polio campaign, which is set to begin on December 16 (today).

Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman, along with officials from the Health Department and other relevant departments, attended the meeting. The commissioner was briefed on the preparations and arrangements for the polio campaign.

On the occasion, he emphasized that all efforts should be made to ensure the success of the campaign and that any negligence or laxity would not be tolerated. He directed the polio teams to perform their duties diligently, stating that polio eradication is a national responsibility, and strict action would be taken against anyone showing negligence in fulfilling their duties.

Spaniards demand end to arms deals with Israel

He also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops during every campaign, not only to eliminate the polio virus but also to protect their children from lifelong disabilities.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1734324949.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024