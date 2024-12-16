Minister Arora inaugurates Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo 2024

LAHORE - Provincial Minister Ramesh Singh Arora inaugurated the 108th edition of (PLFE) Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo at the Rosa Blanca Country Club, Raiwind Road. He inspected several exhibition stalls, praising the creativity and craftsmanship of local manufacturers, encouraged stakeholders to continue working towards enhancing the quality and diversity of Pakistani furniture to compete effectively in international markets. Minister Arora appreciated the diversity and quality of products displayed and stated, “The furniture industry in Pakistan holds immense potential for growth. By supporting and investing in this sector, we can not only boost our economy but also create significant employment opportunities. It is important that the government recognises the importance of this industry and provides the necessary resources to help it thrive. He hoped that initiatives like the Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo will help bring our industry to the global forefront.”

CEO PLFE Mian Faisal briefed to the minister that the expo featured over 100 top furniture brands, showcasing an impressive range of products. Major exhibitors included Diamond Supreme Foam Pvt Ltd (the official sponsor of the event), Dolce Vita, Yousuf Furniture, Home Furnishers, B&T Furniture, Quetta Carpet, Furniture Point, Habitt, Gaba Home, JC Buckman, Nevi Home, Soho Interior by Faiza, Wood Star, Ambiante, Riwaj Furniture, Furniture Emporium, Dareechay Home, Adil Furniture, Innovation Zone, Unique Home Décor, SHF Collection, Kahloon Furniture Gallery, Makeup Factory, Arbab Frames, Araish Khana, Murad Interior, Saad Interior, Wajid Handicrafts, Reflect Furniture, Ayesha Collection, Wood Curve, HK Bistra, Aamir Furniture, Glory Home, Abu Teck Zhomes, Unique Collection, Mian Furniture, Home Furniture, Furniture Republic, and many more.

He further briefed that visitors had the opportunity to purchase top-quality furniture at special discounts of up to 50 percent on various items displayed at the event while the expo also served as a platform for young designers and architects to observe current market trends and showcase their innovative designs alongside established professionals. He hoped that this prestigious event will be attended by government bodies, leading businesspersons, members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Members of Provincial Assembly Punjab, Honorary Consul Generals of different countries, and key stakeholders from the furniture industry.

PFC CEO lauds FPCCI for launching Pak-EU forum to boost exports

Chairman Pak-UK Joint Business Council and CEO Pakistan Furniture Council, Mian Kashif Ashfaq, has hailed the wise decision of Atif Ikram Sheikh, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), for successfully launching the Pakistan-EU Forum boosting exports to its potentials among all European countries. Talking to a delegation of foreign investors led by Muhammad Arbab Khan, President of the Pak-British Friendship Council (North West Chapter, UK), which called on him here on Sunday, he emphasised that the initiative aims to strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and EU member states, fostering growth and development for the business community. The forum’s objectives include the effective utilisation of Pakistan’s Generalised System of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status to enhance trade, investment, and economic cooperation. It will focus on building stronger business ties between Pakistan and EU states, with a particular emphasis on Eastern Europe, he added.

Mian Kashif said it will also engage with EU delegations in Pakistan to exchange firsthand information on economic activities and maintain a supportive environment for trade and investment. The forum will conduct market research to identify new opportunities for trade and economic collaboration. Besides this, it will provide guidance and awareness to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on meeting EU market requirements, he added. It will collaborate with the ‘EU Business Network’, and this partnership is expected to further boost bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and EU countries, he concluded.