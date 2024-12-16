Monday, December 16, 2024
MPA Hari Ram Kishori Lal launches anti-Polio campaign in Mirpur Khas

Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
MIRPURKHAS  -  Member of Provincial Assembly Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Sunday emphasized the importance of administering polio vaccines to children from birth to 5 years, stating that two drops of the vaccine can save them from permanent disability. Lal expressed these views while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign, set to take place from December 16 to December 21, 2024. The campaign aims to vaccinate 348,463 children across the district, with 1,070 mobile teams, 53 transit teams, and 97 fixed teams deployed to achieve this target.The MPA also stressed that the bright future of children is linked to the polio vaccine and urged parents to cooperate with polio teams during the campaign.

A meeting was also chaired by Lal, Commissioner Mirpur Khas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, and Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan to discuss preparations for the campaign.

