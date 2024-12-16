Nation remembers APS tragedy on 10th anniversary, vows to eradicate terrorism

On the 10th anniversary of the tragic Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid heartfelt tributes to the martyrs, reaffirming Pakistan's resolve to eliminate terrorism.

On December 16, 2014, six terrorists stormed APS, killing nearly 150 innocent students and teachers in one of the darkest chapters of the nation's history.

President Zardari described the attack as a cruel assault on the nation’s future, emphasizing that it exposed the true face of terrorism. He expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and honored the sacrifices of Pakistan's citizens, security forces, and political leadership in combating extremism.

“The APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism,” he remarked, pledging to root out the remnants of extremism and calling for global efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif echoed these sentiments, describing the day as one of "unimaginable sorrow." He saluted the bravery of the children and teachers who lost their lives and vowed that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

“These cowardly terrorists shattered dreams and futures, but the resilience of the nation remains unbroken,” PM Shehbaz stated. He urged the nation to renew its commitment to building a peaceful and secure Pakistan where no child suffers such cruelty again.

Special prayers and events were held across the country to honor the memory of the martyrs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur highlighted the attack as a turning point that united the government and institutions against terrorism.

The APS tragedy remains a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for peace and security, with leaders pledging never to forget and never to forgive.