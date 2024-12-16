Pakistan announces National Digital Commission to drive digital transformation

announced the establishment of a National Digital Commission (NDC) on Monday to accelerate the vision of a "Digital Pakistan."

Speaking at the National Broadband Forum in Islamabad, the minister revealed that legislation for the commission would be introduced in the National Assembly later in the day. The NDC will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and include provincial chief ministers and key regulatory bodies like NADRA and PTA.

Shaza Fatima also announced the formation of the Pakistan Digital Authority, tasked with creating a comprehensive national digital framework and master plan focusing on the economy, governance, and societal transformation.

To improve internet connectivity, the minister stated that 5G and 4G spectrum auctions are scheduled for April next year. Enhanced telecom infrastructure and spectrum availability aim to resolve issues like slow internet speeds, benefiting freelancers and IT professionals.

Highlighting the significance of digitalization, she said these initiatives could unlock Pakistan’s potential in a technology-driven world.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, addressing the forum, emphasized fostering public-private partnerships to advance the digital agenda. He stressed the need to bridge the digital divide by ensuring high-quality broadband access for all Pakistanis, particularly in schools and rural areas, to empower individuals and businesses in the digital economy.

Gillani also underlined the forum's role in fostering collaboration and developing effective strategies for the country’s digital transformation.