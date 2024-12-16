Pakistan, KSA mull joint task force for public security

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have pledged to expand mutual cooperation to improve internal security in their respective countries, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday. The Interior Ministry on X said that the interior minister met Chief of Public Security Lt Gen Muhammad Al-Bassami and inspected state-of-the-art facilities.

During his tour, Naqvi observed the Saudi Safe City Centre and “praised the system of controlling crime and traffic accidents through the use of modern technology. “It was a pleasure to see the excellent public security system of Saudi Arabia,” the interior minister said, with the ministry announcing that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to “activate a joint task force soon”.

“Cooperation in police training can be promoted and mutual experiences can be learned from,” Naqvi said, adding that Pakistan was also planning to constitute a special protection unit to protect diplomats. The interior minister was also given a briefing during his tour of the facility. He was informed that a system had been developed by Saudi Arabia to control crime and traffic incidents through artificial intelligence, while especial forces controlled from the public security headquarters would also perform duties during Hajj and Umrah.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal in Riyadh, where he also toured the Public Security Police Headquarters. According to a press release received here, Naqvi was warmly welcomed by the Saudi Minister of State for Interior Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah Al Battal and Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations were discussed in detail.

Mohsin Naqvi felicitated the Saudi leadership and the people on being awarded the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup and expressed good wishes for the event. He said that Saudi Arabia is a brotherly Islamic country and Pakistan’s most trusted friend, adding every that Pakistan takes pride in this friendship.

The Interior Minister further stated that Saudi Arabia has always shown immense love and sincerity towards Pakistan. He also appreciated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s vision of 2030 which paves the way for achieving progress and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi Minister of State for Interior said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying very close and cordial relations. He expressed the hope that important meetings with Saudi officials during the visit of Interior Minister will further enhance ties between the two countries.