Pakistan’s efforts for baseball lauded at BFA Executive Meeting

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) successfully concluded its Executive Meeting in Matsuyama, Japan, bringing together top officials and experts from across Asia to discuss the future of baseball in the region. The meeting, attended by key representatives including BFA President Jeffrey Koo Jr. (TPE), Vice Presidents Chen Xu (CHN), Masatake Yamanaka (JPN), and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (PAK), as well as commission members from Japan, Thailand, and Iran, focused on upcoming events and strategies for the growth of the sport in Asia. Pakistan’s Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Secretary General of PFB and BFA Vice President, played a key role in highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to develop baseball, both domestically and internationally. The meeting also recognized Pakistan’s contributions to promoting the sport and nurturing emerging talent. Among the key topics discussed were several upcoming BFA events, including the BFA XVI West Asia Cup in Karaj, Iran (May 2025), the BFA XII U15 Asian Baseball Championship in Tainan, Taiwan (August 2025), the BFA XXXI Asian Baseball Championship in Fujian, China, and the BFA IV Women’s Baseball Asian Cup in Hangzhou, China.

 The meeting provided an important platform for strengthening regional collaboration and enhancing the execution of future events.

 The BFA remains dedicated to the growth, unity, and excellence of baseball across Asia.

